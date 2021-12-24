ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A tragedy compounded

By News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on April 9 is a tragedy any way you slice it. A car accident in the 2900 block of Pear Street claimed the lives of five people: a mother and three children between the ages of 3 and 1. The fifth victim, the father of two of those children,...

WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksro.com

Arrests Warrants Out for Suspected Drug Dealers

Two suspected drug dealers failed to show up for the court appearance and now have felony warrants out for their arrest. Manuel Cornejo and Veronica Cabrera arrested on December 7th for numerous drug charges after a search of their residence on 2200 block of Jasper Lane in Santa Rosa by the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. During that search, detectives located approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine, 3,000 fentanyl pills, equipment utilized to clean and manufacture methamphetamine, two firearms, narcotics packaging material, and a scale. Both Cornejo and Cabrera were arrested and were released due to zero bail.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Independent

Three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
ACCIDENTS
Fox 19

Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person died Saturday morning due to a suspected OVI crash in West Price Hill. It happened in the 4100 block of West 8th Street near a Sunoco gas station. Officers with CPD’s Traffic Unit responded around 2:30 a.m., according to a police statement. Ladre Gibson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Twin Brothers Reportedly Killed In Mattapoisett Christmas Eve Crash

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — A Christmas Eve crash left twin brothers from Rhode Island dead, according to a report. The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash just after 11 a.m. Friday. They say a 2012 Honda Accord left the roadway on Route 195 west in Mattapoisett and hit the median, striking trees. The two people inside the car, 33-year-old men from Pawtucket, were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told The Boston Globe that the victims were twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales. Two left lanes of Route 195 west were closed for two hours while the crash was cleaned up and investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. The cause is still under investigation.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of popular Massachusetts radio personality

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a popular Massachusetts radio personality. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Friday the arrest of 29-year-old Justin Peckham of Boston in connection with the murder of Eric Christensen on December 8th in Hyannis. On that date shortly before 6:00 p.m., police received a 911 call for a medical emergency at 91 Oakview Terrace in Hyannis. Upon arrival, police observed 50-year-old Eric Christensen unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Hyannis Fire/Rescue transported Christensen to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Truck driver gets 110 years for Colorado crash that killed four

A truck driver who killed four people when he crashed his 18-wheeler into dozens of vehicles on a Colorado highway was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison — as he tearfully insisted that he’s “not a murderer.”. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old immigrant from Cuba, had barreled...
ACCIDENTS
honknews.com

A Toddler Was Killed in a Car Crash in Rhome When an 18-Year-Old Was Arrested

An 18-year-old from North Texas caused a really deadly crash and then left the scene when the scene was being investigated. He was arrested and charged. Namely, Christopher Fowler. Aged 18 was driving the wrong way on Highway 287 on Sunday morning. When he hit a Toyota Camry that happened to have a family inside it.
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY

