A tragedy compounded

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — A Christmas Eve crash left twin brothers from Rhode Island dead, according to a report. The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash just after 11 a.m. Friday. They say a 2012 Honda Accord left the roadway on Route 195 west in Mattapoisett and hit the median, striking trees. The two people inside the car, 33-year-old men from Pawtucket, were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told The Boston Globe that the victims were twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales. Two left lanes of Route 195 west were closed for two hours while the crash was cleaned up and investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. The cause is still under investigation.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO