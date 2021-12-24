ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penny Adams

newspressnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny Adams may not be the tallest in stature, but the impact of her reach inside the community is certainly larger than life. Adams called her time at AFL-CIO Community Services a rewarding experience that made her appreciate what she has in life....

www.newspressnow.com

Austin Daily Herald

Tim Penny: Reflecting on the past year — Gratitude

With the new year just days away, I have been taking some time to reflect on this past year. It was a year that, although challenging for many, filled me with hope and inspiration for the future of southern Minnesota. It was also a year during which we celebrated an important milestone here at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF): 35 years of investing in our 20-county region.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fort Bend Herald

Denise Adams

For over 10 years, Herald readers have tested their skills on what former managing editor Bob Haenel and columnist Denise Adams consider the best movie ever made, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. The movie is about George Bailey, a man who doesn’t realize the positive impact he’s had on...
MOVIES
wtvy.com

Angel Tree Distribution

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers gathered today to distribute Christmas presents to families in need across the wiregrass. 462 angels were adopted this year through the angel tree program and today all of your hard work came to life. The distribution of gifts to families in need is the best way to spread joy during the holiday season and the salvation army did just that with the help of the community of course.
DOTHAN, AL
Victoria Advocate

Oleta Adams

Oleta Adams sings gospel with St. Louis Symphony's In Unison choir. Oleta Adams performs during the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus’ Gospel Christmas at Powell Symphony Hall, Thu. Dec. 9, 2021.
RELIGION
#Christmas
Victoria Advocate

Nativity horizontal

As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, area clergy offered their reflections on the meaning of Christmas and some perspective on the new year ahead. The staff of the Price County Review wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright new year ahead.
RELIGION
cbslocal.com

WJZ's Furever Friend: Penny

This week's WJZ Furever Friend is Penny. Penny is a 6-month-old Jack Russell Terrier. She is full of energy, loves to play and is very sweet. Penny is available for adoption through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).
PETS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Angel Express

Since 1993, Angel Express Network has given back to the community at Christmastime. The nonprofit, run by executive director Janet Baltzer, is known for distributing toys and gifts to needy children across the community and beyond. But as if that isn’t enough, Angel Express serves in another way that may...
ROME, GA
clarkstonnews.com

Giving back for Advent

Every Advent, students at Everest seek to find meaningful ways to support the local community in this season of giving. The Everest Collegiate student government has adopted two families this year in cooperation with Lighthouse of Oakland County. They collect items from the families’ wish lists, and then made a trip to Target to purchase additional items with gifts cards and cash donations.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Times News

THE SEASON OF GIVING

Salvation Army employees and volunteers work to prepare Christmas gift bags for area families to conclude its Angel Tree program. Helping out at Wednesday’s event at the Tamaqua Community Arts Center were, from left, Adele Berrios, volunteer; Jayel Houser, Salvation Army Case Manager/Program Facilitator; David D. Burgmayer, Salvation Army Service Extension Department Director; Buddy Feinauer, volunteer; Riley McHugh, volunteer; and David Mark Burgmayer, volunteer. EMMETT MCCALL/TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
WAFB.com

Glenn Foster funeral

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21. Volunteers come together for toy giveaway in Ascension Parish. Updated: 12 hours ago. Heavens Care distributed gifts to underprivileged families in Gonzales as part of...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Vail Daily

Letter: Boebert and real Christian values

This morning, I received an email from a friend who was sharing Lauren Boebert’s latest public relations stunt. It is a Christmas card — a photo of Boebert and her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a gun. The words above the photo were “Merry Christmas from the Boeberts — Your Representative of Good Christian Values.”
RELIGION
WILX-TV

Volunteer at Sparrow

Sponsored - If you’ve ever met Charles and Lexcie Blockett of Lansing you’d know they are the epitome of Sparrow volunteers – selfless, compassionate, gracious, and humble. In addition to distinguished careers in state government and private business, the Blocketts have dedicated themselves to Sparrow and the...
LANSING, MI
KX News

No presents for mom this holiday? Dakota Chappy wants to help

If you wish to give a present to someone special like your mom this Christmas but don’t have the money…well, Dakota Chappy wants to help you do just that. The fashion inventor’s store is giving people brand new merchandise for their loved ones, especially for their moms. The campaign, known as “Something For Mom” is […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
gettysburgfoundation.org

Holiday Season Community Giving

The Gettysburg Foundation team is giving back to our local community in several areas once again this holiday season. Gettysburg Foundation staff members volunteered to ring the bell on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Walmart as part of The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign that benefits those in need in Adams County, Pa.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Herald

Readers share their memories of Penny Road Pub

After 50 years in business, Penny Road Pub will close its doors on Jan. 31. We asked people on our Facebook page to share their favorite memories of the Northwest suburban establishment. Reminiscing about family gatherings, watching bands and gathering before concerts came to mind for many. Read some of...
RESTAURANTS
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
rangerreview.com

Elizabeth Hand

Elizabeth Hand, 34, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, in Glendive from an accident overdose. Originally from Pascoag, R.I., Liz made the brave choice of leaving her life in New York to travel 2000 miles away to be with her family in an effort to fight her addictions. Liz was a warrior against the most formidable of opponents. Unfortunately, addiction won the war. Drugs told her they would take her sorrows away but they didn’t tell her they would tear her life apart, take away her sparkle and continue to devastate until they finally take her life. She did not want to leave this world but rather longed for a life without pain.
GLENDIVE, MT

