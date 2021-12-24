Penny Adams

Elizabeth Hand, 34, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, in Glendive from an accident overdose. Originally from Pascoag, R.I., Liz made the brave choice of leaving her life in New York to travel 2000 miles away to be with her family in an effort to fight her addictions. Liz was a warrior against the most formidable of opponents. Unfortunately, addiction won the war. Drugs told her they would take her sorrows away but they didn’t tell her they would tear her life apart, take away her sparkle and continue to devastate until they finally take her life. She did not want to leave this world but rather longed for a life without pain.

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO