Religion

There really are 12 days

By Charles Christian News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“ n the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me ...”. If you are completing that sentence in song in your head or out loud right now, you know that there are 11 more days to sing about after that first line. What many people don’t...

www.newspressnow.com

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bizarre Arkansas Christmas traditions

The question was: What was your most memorable Christmas?. The ones that I recalled immediately were the “odd Christmases” — where we deviated from the traditional yuletide formula. Like the Christmas my wife and I spent at a hospital while her father was in a coma. There...
ARKANSAS STATE
houstoncitybook.com

In Mourning Her Dad’s Recent Passing, Holthouse Finds Joyful Christmastime Signs of God’s Grace

A COUPLE OF months ago, a friend recommended an interesting book that she had just finished titled Signs. It’s a collection of stories that speak to the universe’s capacity for magical moments and how to recognize the life-changing messages from the Other Side. Having been raised a Roman Catholic, I would tend to refer to that other side as Heaven.
RELIGION
Vice

It’s OK to Have a Shit Christmas

Maybe you're one of those people who’s a self-styled, unironic Christmas lover. “Is it okay to put your tree up in November ha ha” you message everyone every year without fail, before posting a meme about how you've still got trauma from when Emma Thompson opened the Joni Mitchell CD in Love Actually. Come December, you’re the one diligently organising “friend Christmas”, followed by “flat Christmas” and “mini work Christmas” –and you’re the one making sure everyone wears their paper crowns “or it won't be fun, guys”.
HALLOWEEN
The Guardian

Christmas with my grandmother was always special – comforting beyond words

Christmas belonged to my grandmother. It was as if she invented it. On Christmas Eve, my mother would drive my sister and me from Hackney in east London to Hertfordshire. We’d arrive to an electric fire-heated house that smelled of toasted bread and radiated electric blankets. Grandma greeting us at the door, the Christmas lights blinking on the tree, Coco, her long-haired sausage dog wagging her tail at our shins. Barbara Antrobus was the quintessential English grandmother. The motherly widowed wife of a minister, still active in her community and well loved locally. Wearing floral cardigans, Coco on a short leash.
SOCIETY
L'Observateur

The Royal Roots Of Today’s Christmas Traditions

(NAPSI)—Many Americans are not aware that some of the enduring Christmas traditions they enjoy every year are rooted in those started by the British Royal Family back in the 1840s. Here’s a look at a few of the more colorful:. The Christmas Tree. It all started with Queen...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Christmas is apparently all about children – I disagree

I often hear that Christmas is all about children. Children hanging their stockings, leaving out a mince pie for Father Christmas and a carrot for Rudolph, opening their presents in a blizzard of torn wrapping paper, throwing epic, sugar-fuelled tantrums come 3pm.Much of the Christmas run-up is geared towards children, from Santa’s grottos and letters to the North Pole to pantomimes and classic festive films. Children often become the focal point of Christmas Day as they unwrap gifts and delight over new toys. Festive adverts on television invariably feature families with children.There’s also something about Christmas that seems to...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
miamivalleytoday.com

Christmas is really a rescue story

We all love a good rescue story. When the tornadoes swept through Kentucky earlier this month, we all watched and read everything we could to find out about what happened to those people in the candle factory in Mayfield, Ky. We saw the pictures – the building was flattened, there...
FESTIVAL

