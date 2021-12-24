Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams are 11-4 and while Matthew Stafford made a few more horrible decisions in Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Vikings, I won’t buy for a second that the Rams would be 11-4 with “the other guy” right now. Nobody other than Stafford needs to defend Stafford’s mistakes, but his interceptions get far too much play as compared to the credit he deserves for what happens the rest of the time.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO