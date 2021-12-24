ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Access Advance Welcomes Microsoft As A Licensor And Licensee Of The HEVC Advance Patent Pool

By PR Newswire
BOSTON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Microsoft, a global technology leader, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.

As a Licensor, all of Microsoft's HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, Microsoft gains access to the over 16,500 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard licensed through the HEVC Advance pool.

"We are very pleased to welcome Microsoft, one of the world's most recognized and respected companies and a leader in innovation, to our HEVC Advance program," said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. "Microsoft becoming a licensee, as well as a licensor making their H.265/HEVC essential patents available for license through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, further demonstrates the value of our HEVC Advance pool license."

About Access Advance:Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

Contact: press@accessadvance.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-advance-welcomes-microsoft-as-a-licensor-and-licensee-of-the-hevc-advance-patent-pool-301450669.html

SOURCE Access Advance

