Video: Shawn Hochuli’s crew badly missed on facemask penalty call

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shawn Hochuli’s officiating crew badly blew a facemask penalty call in Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. The Niners were leading 7-0 late in the first quarter and had...

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

3 Baker Mayfield replacements Browns should already be targeting

If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
Popculture

Colts vs. Cardinals: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas Day will end with a top NFL matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, who are also on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on the NFL Network. Colts vs. Cardinals will also stream on NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

