Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 24, 2021

Today is ... Christmas Eve

Crimson Corner: How Long are We Going to Keep Doing This?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones got off to a hot start on tonight's game with the Pelicans missing some key players.

Former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden and point guard Jahvon Quinerly are using the holiday season to promote their NIL deals with Christopher Mobley.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

