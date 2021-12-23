Shunji Tanaka: Kawasaki’s Former Head Passes

The choices are plentiful when it comes to midsize SUVs, and if you're shopping for one, we'd be delighted to help. Our editors drive oodles of new midsize SUVs all year, so we put a list to together to choose the ones we think are the best. "Best" may also depend on your budget and personal needs, but we'll take all of that into consideration below. We have a slew of SUVs below, ranging from luxurious to budget-friendly, so scroll on down and let us help you find a new ride.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO