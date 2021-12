MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-holiday testing is being encouraged during the Omicron surge, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 4,155 additional COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths attributed to the virus. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data as of early Thursday morning, due to the health agency observing the Christmas holiday. With the update, the state has now recorded 1,000,361 total virus cases, including reinfections. Over 987,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus so far. Three of the 53 additional deaths were people in their 40s. All of the newly reported deaths occurred in...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO