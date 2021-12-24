ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

By JAMES ANDERSON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHbCZ_0dV963bA00
NORAD Track Santa In this photo provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a 22 Wing member is seen showing how they track Santa on his sleigh on Christmas evening during a media preview at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay on Dec. 9, 2021. In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa's progress around the globe -- and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick's exact whereabouts. (Sable Brown/NORAD via AP) (Sable Brown)

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him.

That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.

In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

From deep inside NORAD headquarters, dozens of volunteers field an unrelenting wave of phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They and other volunteers working off-site because of coronavirus distancing protocols will answer such questions as “When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?” said program manager and NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter.

Want to watch? Visit https://www.noradsanta.org, check out #NORADTracksSanta and @NoradSanta on Twitter, or use the associated apps. You can also email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com for the latest.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden also participated in tradition, answering calls to the Santa tracking service. It is a longstanding tradition for first ladies, but the president joined this year as well.

Even before Friday’s takeoff, the NORAD webpage had been visited more than 3 million times, Schlachter said.

“Every household, every country is having to deal with the impact of this pandemic. Santa Claus is an icon, and he is a source of joy for a lot of people,” Schlachter said.

For those worried about Santa’s safety — or their own — the bearded man likely will be wearing a mask at each stop, and of course he’s wearing gloves, Schlachter noted. For the technically inclined, NORAD’s website offers more data on the voyage (Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power).

Like any good Christmas tale, the program’s origin has been told for generations.

In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the on-duty commander one night at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — answered a call from a child who dialed a number that was misprinted in an ad in a newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa.

Shoup “answered the call, thought it was a prank at first, but then realized what had happened and assured the child that he was Santa, and thus started the tradition that we are celebrating now 66 years later,” Schlachter said.

NORAD’s mission is to watch the skies above North America for any potential threats. Come early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation begins when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska pick up an infrared signature emanating from Rudolph’s nose. NORAD’s array of geostationary satellites above the Earth monitor the journey.

It’s all shown on large, “unclassified” display screens in a festively decorated command post at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. Masked volunteers sit at tables equipped with telephones, garland, miniature Christmas trees, plenty of caffeine-laden candy and coffee — and hand sanitizer.

“We Have the Watch,” is NORAD’s military-mission motto.

And when it comes to Santa, NORAD adds:

“Santa calls the shots. We just track him.”

___

Associated Press journalist Terry Chea in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
CHRISTMAS
Reuters

Santa rides a fire truck to visit children in Peru with COVID

LIMA (Reuters) - Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
insideedition.com

Bishop in Italy Tells Kids Santa Claus Isn’t Real, Says It Was Made Up by Coca-Cola

An Italian bishop in Sicily is on an apology tour after telling kids that Santa Claus is not real and is a fabrication of the Coca-Cola company, the New York Post reported. In a Facebook post Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to hurt the feelings of kids and upset parents just two weeks before Christmas, the Post reported.
RELIGION
KGO

Bishop tells kids Santa Claus doesn't exist, Coca Cola chose his red suit for advertising

The bishop of Noto in Sicily stunned schoolchildren last week when he dropped a bombshell during an arts festival -- telling them Father Christmas wasn't real, CNN reported. "No, Santa Claus does not exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca Cola exclusively for advertising purposes," Antonio Staglian told the children, according to Sicilian media.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
FOX8 News

Where is Santa Claus now? NORAD has eyes on the big man!

(WGHP) — Every year, millions of children take to their screens to track down the man of the season. We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course! He stopped by to visit the FOX8 studios for a bit this morning, but after that, he had to hit the skies quick so he could deliver presents all around […]
GOOGLE
cincyweekend.com

Follow Santa’s Global Journey, Thanks to NORAD Santa Tracker

You’ll soon be able to track Santa as he makes his journey around the globe!. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will begin its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents the night before Christmas. This year, the NORAD Tracks Santa website features Santa’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Tracker#Santa Tracking#Track Santa Claus#Peterson Space Force Base#Iphone#Onstar#3d#Norad#Twitter
Noozhawk

Jase Graves: Are You Too Old for Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three...
RELATIONSHIPS
KTLA

NORAD tracks Santa live on Christmas Eve; how to watch

Santa Claus is coming to town — and you can find out when he’ll be traveling to your area this Christmas Eve and watch him live, thanks as always to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children (and adults) to follow Saint Nick as he delivers presents around the world and […]
POLITICS
newschain

Santa’s journey tracked as Christmas Day dawns across the world

Defence chiefs in North America insist that Santa “calls all the shots” as they continued the tradition of following his journey around the world. Norad, the joint US-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking St Nicholas on his global mission, has confirmed the munificent courier and his reindeer-powered sleigh laden with presents of all shapes and sizes has begun the annual circumnavigation to bring a welcome dose of joy to deserving children for the second time in the pandemic era.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
southfloridareporter.com

“Jingle Bells” Was Written For Thanksgiving, Not Christmas

Christmas Eve on December 24 kicks off a series of holiday traditions. Some are ancient practices with a modern spin, while others date back hundreds of years. Around the world, Christmas Eve is celebrated with a variety of foods. In Italy, they celebrate the Feast of Seven Fishes. Russians traditionally serve a 12-dish Christmas Eve Supper before opening gifts. Meanwhile, in Bulgaria, the Christmas Eve meal consists of an odd number of meatless dishes.
FESTIVAL
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
theridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: ‘Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus’

Editor’s note: This editorial, written by Francis P. Church, first appeared in the New York Sun in 1897. It has become one of the most famous editorials ever written. We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:
POLITICS
MarketWatch

‘Santa calls the shots. We just track him’: NORAD manning its screens and phones as Santa Claus circles the globe.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
FESTIVAL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy