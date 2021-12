The Ducks held their second bowl practice in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The media was allowed into practice for the first 30 minutes as the Ducks were gearing up for their bowl game against Oklahoma on Wednesday evening from the Alamo Bowl. The Ducks practiced at an off-site location at a nearby university. While the weather was expected to be in the mid-80s and sunny, the Ducks seemed to bring the wet Pacific Northwest weather with them, as a slight rain fell from a dark and cloudy Sunday.

