Comparing necrotic enteritis litter models highlights performance impacts

The Poultry Site
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReused litter from a previous necrotic enteritis (NE) challenge led to more severe subclinical performance impacts but fewer clinical signs of disease than in birds raised on fresh litter, in a study by Southern Poultry Research Group. Three floor-pen models were used in the research to compare performance and...

www.thepoultrysite.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Enteritis#Bacteria#Birds#The Models#Ne#Clostridium
