Thank you to the Helix employees and customers who donated to the Toys for Tots campaign, which will provide holiday gifts to less fortunate children throughout our community. Each holiday season, the Marine Corps partners with local nonprofits and businesses to collect toys for distribution to less fortunate children throughout our community. The district’s employee volunteer program, Helix Helps, organized the toy drive, collected toys from collection boxes at each facility, and donated both in-person and virtually from November 22 through December 16.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO