With Apologies to Mom…

Sometimes you feel like a stranger in the place where you're from. But what if you were to visit a foreign country and realize you fit in so much better there?. In this episode, we tell two stories of people finding a home far away from home. Cathy, an Irish journalist, travels for the first time to South Korea with her son and finds an unexpected sense of belonging there. A 6-year-old American boy named Rieden moves with his family to Japan and feels at home there for the first time. But the more Japanese he tries to become, the more his American mom struggles to figure out her new role in his life. And to help him truly belong, she has to become a new kind of parent.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO