With Apologies to Mom…

lambcountyleadernews.com
 4 days ago

One thing we “geezers and geezerettes” have in common is that the lot of us have said something or done “bone-headed” things that disappointed our mothers. We’ve all participated in pranks that have gone south, causing our mothers to shake their heads in disbelief....

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

Related
wfxrtv.com

Mom Moments: The Pressure of Perfect

Online, we see images and routines for the holidays that seem perfect. baking with the kids, laughing as you decorate the tree, and hosting the perfect holiday get-together. But real life is more chaotic than #MakingMemories. Local moms Kim Foerst and Kat Pascal share thoughts with Kianna on the importance of letting go of the picture-perfect Christmas and letting the happy memories happen organically.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDEF

Mom To Mom – Yarn and Stick Christmas Tree

Here’s a Christmas craft for the kiddos. We’re making yarn and stick Christmas trees. What’s so fun about this is it doesn’t cost a whole lot and you can get sticks from your backyard. The kids will absolutely love it because they love to run around and find those sticks.
LIFESTYLE
KSAT 12

The ups and downs of becoming a mom

ORLANDO, FLA. – Being a new mom means dealing with a million changes all at once. Many women have a hard time adjusting to their role. In fact, approximately 70% to 80% of women will experience the baby blues. One recent study found that one in seven women may experience postpartum depression in the year after giving birth. But there are ways to help make the transition smoother for first time moms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
NPR

Moms In Translation

Sometimes you feel like a stranger in the place where you're from. But what if you were to visit a foreign country and realize you fit in so much better there?. In this episode, we tell two stories of people finding a home far away from home. Cathy, an Irish journalist, travels for the first time to South Korea with her son and finds an unexpected sense of belonging there. A 6-year-old American boy named Rieden moves with his family to Japan and feels at home there for the first time. But the more Japanese he tries to become, the more his American mom struggles to figure out her new role in his life. And to help him truly belong, she has to become a new kind of parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sandusky Register

Remembering 'Everyone's Mom'

HURON — Though her efforts were cut short, Laurel Cooley made a long-lasting impact on the Huron community. Cooley died Friday morning in a traffic crash. She leaves behind three children and her husband, Lester. "We were so in love," Lester wrote on his social networking page. "She was...
HURON, OH
Slate

My MIL Is Endangering My Newborn With Her Awful Habit

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I are recent parents to a very premature son “Harry.” He was born at just over 25 weeks, and while he is growing and doing well overall, his lung health is likely going to be an issue for the rest of his life. This isn’t uncommon with preemies, and his care team is taking a very proactive course with him. Our families have rallied to our sides, taking care of our home and dogs while I had to quit my job, and my husband and I balance long days visiting our son and being involved in his care.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
imdb.com

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor. "Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!" Nick captioned his Instagram. "Love The Cannons!!" One image captured The Masked Singer host flashing a wide smile as his children snuggled with him, including 10-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who he shares...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

