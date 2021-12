Body First Central Bank in Arapahoe and Edison held their Christmas Open House on Friday, December 17th along with the retirement celebration for Jennifer Brakhahn. (Top photo) Jennifer talks with friends during the celebration while they enjoyed punch and cookies. (Right) Kristie Warner serves punch and cookies at the Arapahoe Open House. (Bottom right) Rod and Pat Best attended the First Central Bank Open House in Edison and signed up for a door prize. (Below) Lloyd Lueking and Alton Maaske enjoyed cookies at the Open House in Edison.

EDISON ・ 4 DAYS AGO