The city of Tempe is seeing a tremendous increase in sales tax revenue, which could mean a boost to city services in the coming year. As of Nov. 19, the city’s taxable sales increased by 18.9% over the same year in the prior fiscal year. Total sales tax revenue is up 20%, or $11.4 million. Much of that is because of growth in the retail sector, which so far has amounted to $5.7 million, with hotel and lodging and restaurant activity accounting for $1.7 million and $1.6 million apiece.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO