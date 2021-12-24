Playstation News: (For Southeast Asia) Post-launch Update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles added Demons as playable characters for Versus Mode!
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, the video game adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, is now on sale for the PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5!. Post-launch Update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles added Rui, Akaza, Yahaba, Susamaru, Enmu, and Yushiro...gamingideology.com
