Playstation News: (For Southeast Asia) Post-launch Update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles added Demons as playable characters for Versus Mode!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma's hilarious makeovers for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime is now making its way through the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it have tasked Tanjiro and the others with teaming up with yet another Hashira to take on a dangerous new mission in a foreign new location. As part of their new mission, they will need to go undercover in order to sneak around and get as much information as possible. But it's not exactly as you would expect.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO