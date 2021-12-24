ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange Is Back in First ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Fresh off its stint as the final post-credits “scene” in Spider-Man: No Way Home — yep, if you left the theater early, you missed it — here is the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spinning out of the events of No Way Home, Strange has even...

