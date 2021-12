Dorothy CREATES TWO VINTAGE-STYLE PRINTS OF NEW SOLAR SYSTEMS. UK-based creative studio dorothy released two vintage-style prints depicting its take on the solar system. the artworks substitute the sun, planets, moons, and other satellites with the names of bands and musicians from the world of electronic and alternative music to convey the powerful connections between key players. ‘just like the planets orbit the sun and the moons orbit the planets, our new [solar system prints] map out the massive pull and influence that bands like kraftwerk, CAN, the beatles and the velvet underground have had on each other and the scenes and bands that have followed them,‘ shares the studio.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO