Accidents

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say a massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh, leaving at least 39 people dead and...

keyt.com

The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed After Car Carrying Migrants Crashes In Southern Hungary

Hungarian authorities say seven migrants were killed and four other people injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house near the border with Serbia. The incident took place late on December 13 in the southern village of Morahalom, when the driver of the car refused to stop for a police check and tried to escape at high speed, police said.
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
Reuters

Death toll from Madagascar boat sinking climbs to 83

ANTANANARIVO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of northeastern Madagascar rose to 83 on Wednesday as bad weather ended the search for five missing passengers, the maritime agency said. The ship, which was not authorised to take passengers, was...
AFP

Scores killed in Madagascar shipwreck, helicopter disaster

Madagascar reeled on Wednesday from a double tragedy in which at least 64 people died in a shipwreck, according to an updated toll, while two people remained missing from a helicopter that crashed during a search for survivors. Two gendarmes, including the pilot, remain missing.
KEYT

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say a factory boiler has exploded in eastern India, killing at least six workers and injuring six others. Rescuers are looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 60 miles north of Patna, the Bihar state capital. Police say the cause of the blast is being investigated and the death toll is likely to rise as four of the injured are critical. Reports say panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories. Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.
KEYT

Greece: Death toll from capsized migrant boat rises to 16

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says at least 16 people died after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea late Friday. The Greek coast guard said Saturday that 63 people were rescued after the boat turned over some 8 kilometers (5 miles) off the island of Paros. Survivors told the coast guard that about 80 people had been on the vessel. The boat was towed to a nearby port, and authorities said the search for survivors and victims continued. Smugglers who arrange sea crossings for Europe-bound asylum-seekers increasingly favor a perilous route from Turkey to Italy, avoiding Greece’s heavily patrolled eastern Aegean islands.
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Channel tragedy: French authorities identify 26 victims

French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
KRMG

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS — (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain.
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
KEYT

Official: Utah man, Tucson girl die in Arizona plane crash

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man and a Tucson girl were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near the airport of the east-central Arizona city of Show Low. Deputy Chief Randy Chevalier of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District identified those killed Wednesday as 40-year-old David A. Gillette and 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen. Chevalier says Gillette’s hometown in Utah wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether he and girl were related. Circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Show Low is 130 miles northeast of Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE

