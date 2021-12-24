ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Adds Defensive Backs Coach Terrence Brown to Coaching Staff

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeqTV_0dV8mDjr00

Terrence Brown, who was an assistant defensive backs coach at Washington the past two seasons, has been added to the Cal coaching staff and will share the duties of coaching the defensive backs with Tre Watson.

The announcement of Brown's hiring was made Thursday, and he fills the void left when Cal's special-teams coach Charlie Ragle left to become head coach at Idaho State. No announcement was made on which member of the staff will become the special-teams coordinator, but presumably that task will be handled by a member of the existing coaching staff. It's possible that two position coaches will share the special-teams coaching duties.

Brown played football at Stanford from 2009 through 2012, and was a starting cornerback for the Cardinal in his final two seasons.

"We are excited to add Terrence Brown to our coaching staff," Justin Wilcox said a statement provided by Cal. "He is an exuberant young coach who is also quite familiar with the Pac-12. I have been impressed with Terrence in our conversations about this position and have also received tremendous feedback from several members of our staff who have either worked with Terrence, or know him well through mutual coaching acquaintances."

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to have the opportunity to learn from and coach alongside coach Wilcox, as well as all of the other great coaches on the staff," Brown said in a statement. "Becoming a part of and having a chance to contribute to Cal's rich tradition in football and academic excellence is truly an honor. I'm also beyond excited to have the chance to work with and get to know the elite student-athletes at Cal. My wife, son and I are looking forward to joining the Cal community. Go Bears!"

Brown's history:

California – Defensive Backs (Present)

– Hired as Cal's defensive backs coach on Dec. 23, 2021

Washington – Assistant Defensive Backs (2020-21

– Returned to Washington for his second of two coaching stints with the Huskies in 2020

– Coached a 2021 defensive backs group that helped the Huskies lead the nation with the fewest passing yards allowed per game (143.3 ypg) by a whopping margin of 25.0 yards per game over No. 2 Cincinnati, pace the Pac-12 and rank third nationally in team passing efficiency defense (106.71), and be the least penalized team in the league while ranking in the top 15 nationally in all penalty categories

– Coached a pair of first-team All-Pac-12 defensive backs in 2021 in Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie, while Elijah Molden was a first-teamer in 2020 when McDuffie earned second-team honors

– Helped the 2020 squad capture the Pac-12 North title and post a 3-1 overall record during a season shortened to four games by COVID-19

– Played a significant role in the Huskies leading the Pac-12 in 2020 in passing yards allowed (185.0 ypg, #13 NCAA) and total defense (346.2 ypg), while the scoring defense was second in the conference (25.0 ppg)

Vanderbilt – Cornerbacks (2018-19)

– Spent two seasons at Vanderbilt with the Commodores reaching the Texas Bowl and equaling their best record in the past eight years during his first campaign in 2018

– Coached second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection Joejuan Williams in 2018 when Williams led all SEC cornerbacks in interceptions (4), while leading all of the league's players in pass breakups (14) and passes defended (18) before he was selected by New England in the second round (45th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft

Washington – Defensive Graduate Assistant (2015-17)

– Spent three seasons in his first of two coaching stints with the Huskies, winning the Pac-12 title and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2016 with the Huskies compiled a 29-11 (.725) overall record and a 19-8 (.704) Pac-12 mark during the stretch, while also playing in bowls each season (2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl, 2016 Peach Bowl, 2017 Fiesta Bowl)

– Coached for a Washington squad that led the Pac-12 in total defense and scoring defense for three consecutive seasons from 2015-17

– Worked with a long list of future NFL defensive backs including Budda Baker, Kevin King, Sidney Jones, Jordan Miller, Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp, Keith Taylor and Zeke Turner, with Baker and Jones both All-Americans, and Husky defensive backs earning five first-team All-Pac-12 honors during the period

Cal Poly – Cornerbacks (Spring 2015)

– Served as the cornerbacks coach

.

PLAYING CAREER

Cincinnati Bengals (2013)

– Signed as an undrafted free agent during the offseason but was not on the roster for the regular season

Stanford (2009-12)

– Started all 23 of his collegiate games during his final two seasons of a four-year collegiate playing career at Stanford (2009-12) in which he compiled 113 tackles including a career-high 65 stops when he started a career-high all 14 contests as a 2013 senior

Terrence Brown Coaching History

Season: Team – Coaching Position (Postseason, Champions)

2015 (Spring): Cal Poly – Cornerbacks

2015: Washington – Defensive Graduate Assistant (Heart Of Dallas Bowl)

2016: Washington – Defensive Graduate Assistant (College Football Playoff, Peach Bowl, Pac-12 Champion, Pac-12 North Champion)

2017: Washington – Defensive Graduate Assistant (Fiesta Bowl, Pac-12 North Co-Champion)

2018: Vanderbilt – Cornerbacks (Texas Bowl)

2019: Vanderbilt – Cornerbacks

2020: Washington – Assistant Defensive Backs (Pac-12 North Champion)

2021: Washington – Assistant Defensive Backs

Present: California – Defensive Backs

.

Terrence Brown File

Birthdate: March 4, 1991

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

High School: Orange Lutheran HS

College: Stanford, 2013, BA, Science, Technology and Society; Washington, 2017, MA, Education\

Family: Wife – Courtney; Son – Ty

.

