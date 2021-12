November was, by and large, a bit of a slow month for the US online gambling industry. It wasn’t a bad month by any means, but the general trend for US online casino revenue was flat. Of the large states, New Jersey was the only one to see a substantial change, and this was a drop of 4% in daily average gross revenue. Pennsylvania and Michigan held quite steady, with changes on the order of 1%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO