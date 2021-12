Markus Allen was frustrated. His freshman season as a wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin wasn’t going how he wanted, barely seeing the field and feeling like his opportunity wasn’t coming. He’d call home, speaking to his mother and other family members about how he felt. His confidence was gone. He wondered if he’d made the right decision to join the program over other scholarship offers he’d received as a four-star recruit.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO