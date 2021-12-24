Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 15 offensive performances

We have reached the end of the college football regular season and we are now sitting and waiting patiently for the Ohio State Buckeyes to take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Until then, we have a wide variety of bowl games to watch as well and still the NFL.

We love looking back on former Ohio State legends and taking a dive into how they have been performing in the pro ranks. The list of Buckeye alumni in the NFL is so large we need to split up the list into two with this one focusing on the offense,

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) slides after getting a first down in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 385

The Cincinnati Bengals earned a close victory over the Denver Broncos, 15-10 and Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Burrow also added 25 yards on five rushes.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants, 21-6 and Ezekiel Elliott had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, he also contributed in the receiving game with three receptions for 20 yards.