Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 15 offensive performances
We have reached the end of the college football regular season and we are now sitting and waiting patiently for the Ohio State Buckeyes to take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Until then, we have a wide variety of bowl games to watch as well and still the NFL.
We love looking back on former Ohio State legends and taking a dive into how they have been performing in the pro ranks. The list of Buckeye alumni in the NFL is so large we need to split up the list into two with this one focusing on the offense,
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals earned a close victory over the Denver Broncos, 15-10 and Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Burrow also added 25 yards on five rushes.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants, 21-6 and Ezekiel Elliott had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, he also contributed in the receiving game with three receptions for 20 yards.
Comments / 0