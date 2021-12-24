ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 15 offensive performances

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yt3j_0dV8fbTi00

We have reached the end of the college football regular season and we are now sitting and waiting patiently for the Ohio State Buckeyes to take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Until then, we have a wide variety of bowl games to watch as well and still the NFL.

We love looking back on former Ohio State legends and taking a dive into how they have been performing in the pro ranks. The list of Buckeye alumni in the NFL is so large we need to split up the list into two with this one focusing on the offense,

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehmQI_0dV8fbTi00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) slides after getting a first down in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 385

The Cincinnati Bengals earned a close victory over the Denver Broncos, 15-10 and Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Burrow also added 25 yards on five rushes.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsxL1_0dV8fbTi00
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants, 21-6 and Ezekiel Elliott had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, he also contributed in the receiving game with three receptions for 20 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bengals Qb Joe Burrow#Santa Baby#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald James each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Ravens' 41-21 loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a disappointing 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the 2021 season. The loss drops Baltimore to 8-7 and marks their fourth-consecutive loss, while Cincinnati moves to 9-6 and strengthens their lead on the AFC North division. It was a game that got...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals vs. Ravens game recap: Everything we know from Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 9-6 with Sunday’s 41-21 trouncing of the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Those Bengals entered treating this one like a playoff game despite the litany of injury woes suffered by the Ravens and played like it. Joe Burrow sprinted out to nearly 300 yards passing with three scores before halftime in a game well decided before that point.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy