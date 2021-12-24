Tenor Mario Chang Joins Promethean Artists

Athlone Artists has announced that soprano Tasha Koontz has joined their roster of talent. A frequent performer with the San Diego Opera, Koontz is set to return in the 2022-23 season as Nella in “Gianni Schicchi,” and Genovieffa in “Suor Angelica.” Her musical education began at an early age, and she soon found herself touring Europe and South America with her high school chorus before going into private voice lessons at her sister’s suggestion. Koontz served as music director for the a cappella group Purple Haze while she finished her degree at Northwestern University. The group was a finalist in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, and performer their medley of ‘NSYNC songs at Alice Tully Hall.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO