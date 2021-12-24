ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenor Mario Chang Joins Promethean Artists

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Christian Monterroso) Guatemalan tenor Mario Chang has joined the roster of Promethean Artists for General Management. Chang is a well-known tenor who has performed with such companies as the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles...

Soprano Tasha Koontz Joins Athlone Artists

Athlone Artists has announced that soprano Tasha Koontz has joined their roster of talent. A frequent performer with the San Diego Opera, Koontz is set to return in the 2022-23 season as Nella in “Gianni Schicchi,” and Genovieffa in “Suor Angelica.” Her musical education began at an early age, and she soon found herself touring Europe and South America with her high school chorus before going into private voice lessons at her sister’s suggestion. Koontz served as music director for the a cappella group Purple Haze while she finished her degree at Northwestern University. The group was a finalist in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, and performer their medley of ‘NSYNC songs at Alice Tully Hall.
Bass Soloman Howard Receives Washington Performing Arts’ 2021 Ambassador Of The Arts Award

The Washington Performing Arts has announced that operatic bass and social justice advocate Soloman Howard is the recipient of its 2021 Ambassador of the Arts Award. Howard is a well-known bass who has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera House, Los Angeles Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Washington National Opera, San Francisco Opera, Teatro Real, and Teatro Municipal de Santiago, among others.
Opera Parallèle Announces ‘Over the Rainbow’ With John Holiday

The Opera Parallèle has announced details for the company’s upcoming Benefit Celebration “Over the Rainbow,” scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco. The showcase will make the famed countertenor’s San Francisco debut performance in a varied program spanning opera...
Aleksandra Kurzak Leads Polish National Opera’s Silver Gala

The Polish National Opera is set to present its New Year’s Eve Silver gala entitled “A Night in Paris” on Dec 31, 2021. The gala will showcase the greatest opera hits in masterful renditions by Aleksandra Kurzak, Patrycja Kwiecień, Piotr Buszewski, and Szymon Mechliński accompanied by the Chorus and Orchestra of the Polish National Opera. Music Director Patrick Fournillier will conduct the evening.
Artist to Artist: In Praise of Crossover

Crossover can get a bad rap. Some of it is deserved. It’s easy to think of prot-motivated crossover albums that ended up trivializing both of the traditions involved. But as a classical musician, I’ve found collaborative projects with people who are not in my eld to be hugely energizing, to the point where I think all artists should consider them.
Telegraph Quartet to Present Robert Sirota and Stevan Cavalier’s ‘Contrapassos’

On February 6, 2022, Telegraph Quartet will present the world premiere of composer Robert Sirota and librettist Stevan Cavalier’s “Contrapassos.”. Commissioned by the Sierra Chamber Society, this new work was originally meant to premiere in March 2020 as part of [email protected], a celebration of the company’s 70th anniversary. The concert will see the new work presented along with Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132” and Schoenberg’s “String Quartet No. 2 Op. 10” for soprano and string quartet.
Rachael Wilson Joins OWL Artist Management

American mezzo-soprano Rachael Wilson has joined OWL Artist Management for General Management. The mezzo is a member of the Ensemble in Stuttgart, where she has most recently appeared as Fricka in the company’s new production of “Das Rheingold” and is set to perform the title role in Vivaldi’s epic “Juditha Triumphans,” which will open in January 2022. Later this season she will also sing the role of Charlotte in “Werther.”
Angela Meade, Maria Josè Siri & Amartuvshin Enkhbat Lead the Teatro Carlo Felice’s 2022 Season

The Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova has announced its 2022 season. The season opens with a double bill of Pergolesi’s “La serva padrona” and Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” in a production by Luca Micheletti. Pergolesi’s opera is set to star Luca Micheletti, Elisa Balbo, and Giorgio Bongiovanni while Bernstein’s will star Luca Micheletti, Elisa Balbo, Melania Maggiore, Manuel Pierattelli, and Andrea Porta.
Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Cancels Final Two Performances of ‘Fidelio’

The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino has canceled the final two performances of “Fidelio.”. The company announced that the final two performances scheduled for Jan. 5 and 7, 2022 would no longer be taking place and that as a result, ticketholders will either get refunds or will be able to change their tickets for another date between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, when performances will be held.
Entertainment
San Diego Opera Returns to Civic Theatre for ‘Cosi fan tutte’

On February 12, 2022, San Diego Opera will open its mainstage season with Mozart’s “Così fan tutte.”. This production, directed by Timothy Nelson and conducted by Bruce Stasyna, will mark the company’s return to the San Diego Civic Theatre, and the first time San Diego Opera has presented the work since 2005.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Haydn Foundation Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

(Credit: Haydn Foundation official website) The Haydn Foundation Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place in Bolzano and Trento. Anna Sowa and Martina Badiluzzi’s opera “Silenzio” features Giulia Zaniboni, Victor Andrini, Pietro Paolo Dinapoli, Margherita Berlanda, and Dorota Jasinska-Urbanska. Performance dates: March 4...
PRISM Quartet & Bryn Mawr College of Performing Arts to Present ‘Mending Wall’

PRISM Quartet is set to present “Mending Wall” this February. Named after the 1914 poem by Robert Frost, the concert seeks to explore the meaning of walls by and questions of identity, community, and freedom. The concert will see works from four composers: George Lewis, Arturo O’Farrill, Juri Seo, and Martin Bresnick. Originally slated for March 2022, the work has been revised by director Jorinde Keesmaat to reflect how the pandemic has shaped our lives.
Maya Kherani, Amanda Forsythe & Aaron Sheehan Headline Baroque Streams For Holidays

(Credit: https://www.wgbh.org/music/baroque-christmas-bemf) Boston Baroque and Boston Early Music Festival will stream several baroque pieces for the holidays, including Händel’s celebrated “Messiah.”. First up, soprano Maya Kherani, counter-tenor Christopher Lowrey, tenor Aaron Sheehan, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas perform “Messiah.” Boston Baroque Music Director Martin Pearlman conducts.
Regional theaters join forces with The Rep to form new artistic caucus

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Baltimore Center Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Long Wharf Theatre have joined forces in their creation of an artistic caucus with the hopes of making space for more voices in theater. The idea for a caucus originated in conversations between the four artistic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

