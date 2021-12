The City of Hay Springs, Nebraska is inviting the submission of bids for contract lawn mowing and trimming services beginning for the spring/summer of 2022 for municipal property belonging to the City of Hay Springs, including city parks, ball fields, cemeteries and other public property under control of the City. The City will be accepting written, sealed bids for a proposed lawn mowing and trimming contract until Friday, November 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. All bids must be submitted by that date. No late bids will be accepted. Bids may be mailed or delivered to the City of Hay Springs, P.O. Box B, 234 N. Main, Hay Springs NE 69347. Bids shall specify whether bidder will provide necessary equipment.

HAY SPRINGS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO