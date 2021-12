Void Interactive has announced that it will be launching in early access before the end of 2021. In the vein of the SWAT series, Ready Or Not is a tactical first-person shooter that focuses on realist police and military raids. Ready Or Not has been available to purchase for some time, but only the supporter edition allowed access to a playable build, and these sold for £90. Recently, Void Entertainment allowed the community to stream and record the current build of the game, which led to a surge in purchases.

