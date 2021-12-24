ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of wintry mix Friday

By Jared Piepenburg
 2 days ago

We'll wake Friday to areas of light snow and light rain mixed together. This could lead to some...

KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

A bright and breezy end to the weekend then a light wintry mix on Monday

TODAY: Turning out partly to mostly sunny and breezy. High: 48. TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low: 26. MONDAY: Cloudy and colder with occasional rain, sleet, and snow. High: 38. FORECAST SUMMARY. While some of us woke up to a white day before Christmas, dreams of a white...
