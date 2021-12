Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 topped $ 1,000 per share in Wednesday’s session, picking up 7.5% after founder Elon Musk’s stock sales campaign ended. TIME’s man of the year sold 583,611 Tesla shares (NASDAQ 🙂 on Tuesday alone, bringing the total shares sold to 13.5 million, about 80% of what was planned. Of these, just over 8 million were used to comply with tax obligations which, according to Musk himself in a tweet, amount to over 11 billion dollars.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO