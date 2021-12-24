ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Roger Marolt: If the course be departed from …

By Roger Marolt Roger This
Aspen Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a skier, an OK guy in street clothes, but in all ways transforming into a snob on the slopes. He needed change, a gain of perspective on a game he took too seriously. I knew this, for he was me. Elsewhere, ghosts of Christmas visit people in...

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

Roger Marolt: A holiday present delivered in the nick of time

Last week’s storm was a spectacular event. It was an explosion of snow with an impressive wind accompanying it. Don’t forget the plunging temperatures shortly after it blew itself out with one last cough of snow late Friday afternoon. The thermometer went from 25 to zero in less time than it takes to notice numb toes. But all that stuff isn’t all that uncommon in these parts. Storms like this don’t happen as often as we might like, but we usually get three or four every winter.
ENVIRONMENT
Aspen Times

Roger Marolt: All will be calm. All will be bright.

How many people will miss you when you die? It may not be a daily ponderance, but it is mist on the periphery of consciousness, especially around holidays. Special days trigger memories, it intensifies them, even if more painfully so. Will ten people miss you when you are gone, or will it be closer to fifty? I am considering those who will miss you to their very core, the ones who really know you and are meaningfully affected by how you live your life. I will come back to this.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen History: A Mining Era Christmas

“Aspen never enjoyed a gayer Christmas,” declared the Rocky Mountain Sun on December 26, 1885. “On Christmas eve the amusements were numerous. At the Congregational church a tree bearing its annual crop of Christmas fruit for the Sabbath school children, shown resplendent with wax tapers and gay toys, the latter of which Santa Claus distributed with a lavish hand, and no one was forgotten. The exercises were interspersed with music and recitations and the evening was a joyous one for the little folk. There were many private family trees. At Mr. Gillespie’s a beautiful tree was erected in honor of the return of Masters Ken and Bert Gillespie from their Denver school to celebrate the holidays, and Mr. Dale Jacobs’ little friends danced about a tree put up in his home. At 12 o’clock the little Catholic church was crowded to its fullest capacity to hear midnight masses. Perhaps the gayest gathering were the coasters, who, under the leadership of A.W. Arey, made Mill street hilarious with shouts, as the double sleds freighted with men and women, came dashing down the long street. Some of them ran quite to Main street.” The image above shows the interior of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Aspen decorated for Christmas, 1885. (Image: Denver Public Library)
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
aspensojo.com

A Timeline of Aspen Ski History

1936 André Roch surveys the first ski trail on Aspen Mountain. Frank Willoughby engineers the project, and local volunteers cut the run in the summer of 1937. 1945–46 Walter Paepcke conceives of Aspen as a cultural center and plans the first ski lift with Friedl Pfeifer. 1946 The...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

The hits to Aspen keep coming

Mark Hunt (pronounced with a silent H) has squeezed the last of Aspen’s “messy vitality“ to death. What can you do in Aspen as a “local worker”? Buy groceries, hardware, gas and lunch if you’re lucky. What a disaster. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitt#Down Copper Bowl#Grand Junction
Vail Daily

Aspen Highlands will open with 430 acres but not the Bowl

Aspen Highlands will open with a bang but not a bowl on Saturday. The ski area will open with 430 acres “down the gut on the frontside” and three of five chairlifts — Thunderbowl, Exhibition and Loge, according to Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications. However, the 14 inches of snow that fell Thursday night, and more on Friday, mean more time will be required to get terrain opened in Highland Bowl, Temerity and Steeplechase, Hanle said Friday afternoon.
ASPEN, CO
cbslocal.com

Santa Spotted On The Slopes At Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made.
LOVELAND, CO
Aspen Times

Meredith Carroll: The 2021 Christmas bonus list

A Christmas bonus plus a lifetime achievement award to the cherished preschools in the Yellow Brick Building who have worked tirelessly, masterfully and with endless heart for decades to remain a guiding light in the dawn of so many little Aspenites’ lives. J.K. Rowling. It’s one thing to sing...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Bar Talk: The Tiki Toddy

Winter has finally arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley and brought with it some frigid temperatures. For these days that are short on sunlight but long on below-freezing temps, you deserve a warm drink. Instead of opting for a traditional hot toddy, which when ordered at a bar can often...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Sports
Aspen Times

Short Days and Long Shadows

If you were outside at noon on Tuesday, you might have noticed that the sun was really low, and that your shadow was longer than normal. It was the Winter Solstice, a day that’s important to acknowledge (if not celebrate). We’re all familiar with the concept. It’s the shortest...
ASPEN, CO
Margaret Jackson

Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby adds Snowcat to winter activities

(Granby, Colo.) YMCA of the Rockies will offer a new way to experience its Snow Mountain Ranch. Starting Jan. 8, Snow Mountain Ranch will offer tours on its Nordic trails from the comfort of a warm eight-person cab as guides share the property’s history. Tours through the winding trails include a stop at the Rowley Homestead to warm up by the fire, sip hot cocoa and roast marshmallows for s’mores.
GRANBY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Desolate Hot Springs Resort Is In A Ghost Town

This place is truly a hidden gem and a haunted one at that. If you're looking for a break from the daily grind, whether it be work, traffic, people in general, who can blame you. I think we can all use something like this from time to time and it's certainly important to remember to just unplug sometimes from everything.
TRAVEL
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Hogadon Ski Area opens for winter season

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Hogadon Ski Area opened on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. for the winter season. Due to warm weather, only one run, Boomerang, is open currently. In acknowledgment of the late start, Hogadon has discounted day lift tickets to $32 until more runs can open. Even with only one run open, skiers and snowboarders showed up to get on the slope.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy