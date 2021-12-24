ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Kennedy

SUNRISE SIDE BULLETIN BOARD

Alpena News
 2 days ago

Alpena Duplicate Bridge Club winners for the past several weeks have been announced. Last week’s first-place winners were Marge French and Jackie Kennedy. Deanna Brege and Gayle Nowak came in second place, and Eve Phillips and Fred Woolman came in third. For the prior week, Eve Phillips and...

WTOV 9

Weirton Park Board holding annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction

A holiday season tradition is continuing this week in Weirton. This marks the 20th consecutive year that the Christmas Bulletin Board Auction takes place. The project's goal is to raise money for the city’s parks and recreation board ahead of the upcoming year. "It's become a Christmas tradition around...
WEIRTON, WV
Pioneer Press

Sunday Bulletin Board: Once in a while, brute strength proves positively poetic!

And: In memoriam (Man’s Man Division) RUSTY of St. Paul: “Minnesota’s first poet laureate, Robert Bly, died recently. I have a Robert Bly story:. “My father was an English professor at Macalester College for decades. We lived two blocks from campus, and Dad occasionally brought home guest lecturers for a break from their lecturing. One afternoon he brought home Robert Bly, who was in need of a nap.
WISCONSIN STATE
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ugly Sweater Breakfast With a Blessing

Kudos this group of friends who came up with ‘Ugly Sweater Breakfast With a Blessing.’. • Everyone throws in $100 for a tip for their server. Great job Ronda Parsha, Terry Hynes, Nichole Loscalzo, Vanessa Baer, Patricia Smith, Tammy Loya, Rick Kunta, Starr Iula, Chris Iula, Joe Fasolino, Amada St. George and Alicia Fuss.
LIFESTYLE
Chester County Independent

Sunrise By David Coy: Holiday Anxiety

Sometimes life just does not turn out as we hoped or expected. Elijah certainly knew how that felt. He was apparently struggling with more than one emotion at the time concerning the events recorded in 1 Kings 18 and 19. He had just finished on a very high note in chapter eighteen at Mount Carmel and the prophets of the false god Baal. Now his life is threatened by Jezebel, and he melts. Was he disappointed with the people of Israel (1 Kings 19:10, 20)? It seems to be the case. He also was frightened as he ran for his life (verse 3). Perhaps he was feeling anxiety because of the lack of response from the children of Israel from his perspective. In his fight or flight response to the threat on his life, he chose flight. Why? It did seem to be impulsive. Did he feel all alone? Yes, he said as much (verse 10, 20). Why did he lose faith? Why was he in despair and despondent?
RELIGION
northcountrynow.com

Christmas delivery in Massena

Border Patrol Agent Sean Fay and Deputy Border Patrol Agent in Charge Mike Boyea assisted St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Christmas Program with deliveries of food and gifts. The program provided Christmas dinner and a five-day supply of food for 301 Massena families in need. Arconic donated a $3,000 Action Grant to the Christmas program. Photo submitted by St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry.
MASSENA, NY
brctv13.com

A.W.S.O.M. Bingo Fundraiser

A Monroe County animal shelter raises money with some fun and games. A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter in Stroudsburg held a "Bow Wow Meow Bling and Bag Bingo" last night at Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg. The proceeds are going to medical care and food for the animals. The president of the animal shelter has a special message for everyone involved.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Alpena News

A Christmas column: Gizmos, gasps, and Christmas joy

ALPENA — My kids grew up hearing a lot of “No.”. Frugal by necessity and stubborn by habit, as a young mom I bucked against buying the toys hawked on TV or caving to the everyone-else-has-one mentality. It’s not that I deprived my kiddos of gifts entirely. I...
ALPENA, MI
northcountrynow.com

Fundraising in Canton

Fundraising for Canton Sports Court, the outdoor arena being rebuilt near the Canton Pavilion, and for the Canton Sports Booster Club, was held at Coakley Home and Hardware Saturday, Dec. 4. Miranda Hale, on right, sells baked goods, raffle tickets and Canton Golden Bears clothing. With her is Carol Spadaccini, of Coakleys. NCNow Photo.
CANTON, NY
WFMJ.com

Liberty church hosting food giveaway Thursday afternoon

A church in Liberty Township is hosting a food giveaway afternoon. New Life Fellowship Church will hand out boxes of produce and groceries at their location (2088 Tibbetts Wick Road) starting at 4 p.m. Those attending the giveaway will be directed by a staff member to a line. In order...
ADVOCACY
Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
Alpena News

A recipe for tasty Christmas soup

Not long ago, I wrote of my mother’s soup. It was a soup that could get you through all manner of weather and uncertain economic conditions, a stable something upon which a family could rely. But the particular version I described was unique — there was a stone in...
RECIPES
hopeprescott.com

Holiday Lasagna

Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley tried his hand at a version of holiday cooking, offering a Christmas lasagna for the annual HPS administrative holiday luncheon. The reviews were positive and the presence of HPS Nutrition Director Deanna Gilbert and Aramark Food Services Director Sandra Calhoun was attested to be a coincidence. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
HOPE, AR
coastalbreezenews.com

Kiwanis Club December News

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island has had a very busy December. First, the December meeting was held at Cape Marco where they celebrated the holiday season with refreshments and a gift exchange. Fun was had by all!. In Kiwanis, the mission is to make the world a better place, one...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Holiday Closings

The holidays are here! Below is a listing of how city offices and facilities will be affected due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Please note that city offices and facilities are open for business as usual on Thursday, December 23 and there are no changes to garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections due to the holidays. CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 24Libraries – closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 20Recovery Operations Center (i.e. convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, December 24 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, December 25; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on December 25 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 31Libraries – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 27Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 pm – 5 pm Friday, December 31 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, January 1; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on January 1 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. Don’t forget – holiday celebrations continue through January 1 as part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. Visit the NlightN website for all the details and be sure to soak up the holiday cheer and beautiful light displays in Newport News. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Mining Journal

Cheer Club wraps up

MARQUETTE — The Cheer Club wrapped up for the season this week, providing hundreds of families the chance to give their children gifts this Christmas. The Cheer Club, which kicked off Nov. 26, collected unwrapped toys and gifts that were donated to local children and families in need during this holiday season.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Sacramento

Last-Minute COVID-19 Tests ‘Worth the Wait’ For Sacramento Families on Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.” “I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day. Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m.,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Keyser loses American hero over Christmas

KEYSER - While most families were either celebrating or getting ready to celebrate Christmas on Friday night, one Keyser family was saying goodbye to a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, family patriarch and true American hero. Cliffton E. Brooks Sr., who served as a cryptologist with the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, passed away Friday night...
KEYSER, WV

