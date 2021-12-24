SUNRISE SIDE BULLETIN BOARD

Sometimes life just does not turn out as we hoped or expected. Elijah certainly knew how that felt. He was apparently struggling with more than one emotion at the time concerning the events recorded in 1 Kings 18 and 19. He had just finished on a very high note in chapter eighteen at Mount Carmel and the prophets of the false god Baal. Now his life is threatened by Jezebel, and he melts. Was he disappointed with the people of Israel (1 Kings 19:10, 20)? It seems to be the case. He also was frightened as he ran for his life (verse 3). Perhaps he was feeling anxiety because of the lack of response from the children of Israel from his perspective. In his fight or flight response to the threat on his life, he chose flight. Why? It did seem to be impulsive. Did he feel all alone? Yes, he said as much (verse 10, 20). Why did he lose faith? Why was he in despair and despondent?

