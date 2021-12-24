The way to Bethlehem

The Christmas Story — a teenage girl named Mary becomes pregnant unexpectedly … since she’s a virgin. An angel appears and tells her that her baby is a gift from God and is going to grow up to be the savior of the whole world. Mary is an unmarried pregnant teenager, which back then was way worse of a situation than it would even be today, so the angel tells her not to be afraid. Mary and her fiancé Joseph travel to a town called Bethlehem, where Mary has the baby in a stable, because there is nowhere else to go. Shorty afterward, people start showing up — people who’ve heard that miracle baby has been born. There’s a lot more to the story, but here’s the point: God himself came to earth, in the form of a tiny, helpless baby.

