Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the biggest contribution England’s deeply conservative Anglican church has made to the world in the last half-century.In today’s language, he was the most “woke” cleric the ancient Anglican church ever produced – railing against the opposition to gay marriage of reactionary archbishops, and comparing Israeli denial of core Palestinian rights to apartheid.His name will be forever linked with the long struggle to end the colonial racism of apartheid. As the European empires were slowly giving up racist rule and Martin Luther King was tackling racism in America, the white supremacists of...

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO