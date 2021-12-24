ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

This Christmas Eve, read Matthew 1:18-25

By Mathew Vroman
Standard Democrat
 2 days ago

This Christmas Eve spend a moment and read Matthew account. Make sure to read slowly and notice Jesus was born pure (free from sin) of man (fully man). He was was God in the flesh (Immanuel), and came to free us from our sins. Make sure you have accepted...

standard-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#The Holy Ghost
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
RELIGION
hometownsource.com

Retiring pastor lived ‘ministry of accompaniment’

That was the title of Pastor Dale Peterson’s final sermon at Faith Lutheran Church. Rev. Peterson will retire from the ministry following a special service at Faith on Dec. 19, which will feature the bishop of the ELCA, member reflections and special music. It’s a ministry that covers more...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Desiring God

Who Wrote Hebrews?

ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

If God is perfect, why does He get angry?

Q: If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin? – A.G. A: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger – but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can someone be a Christian and deny history?

Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy