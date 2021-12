NFT Property Development is live in Upland! That’s right: in Upland, you’re able to develop and construct your own buildings on your NFT properties that you own. Spark (USPK) is the mechanism by which property development is powered. Spark is a new type of resource in Upland, that is unlike any kind of resource currency you may have encountered in other games. Spark is a crypto token that is implemented on the EOS Mainnet, which means that owners enjoy the benefits of True Ownership. Spark is also introducing nuanced and flexible mechanisms that will allow for near infinite types of economic activity within Upland, blowing traditional resource models out of the water.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO