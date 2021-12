RocketWerkz, developers of Icarus, has put out a post on Steam where they said they have “revived 20,000 [abandoned] and 42,000 dead characters.”. Icarus is an incredibly tough survival game. Death isn’t necessarily permanent in the game, but it can be if you don’t take the right actions. If you play the game in co-op, a teammate can revive you, or you can just respawn and go pick up the gear you left behind. However, if your mission timer runs out and the drop pod heads back into space without you, your character is gone forever.

