The Cultural Highlights That Got The Vogue Editors Through 2021

While everyone was quarantining last year, Ashley Park found herself having a breakout moment. Park, who garnered critical acclaim for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway, was reaching a new audience as one of the stars of the addictive Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris. “When our first season came out, it was the height of the pandemic, so we were all separated, didn’t get to celebrate together, and didn’t know if the second season was going to be able to happen,” Park says over the phone from Los Angeles. In tandem with the success of the Netflix series, she landed a recurring role in one of the most popular comedies of the year with Girls5eva as the late fifth member of the ’90s girl group, Ashley. Park, it seemed, was primed for TV stardom.

