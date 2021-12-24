ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Cultural Highlights That Got The Vogue Editors Through 2021

By Zing Tsjeng
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Newbold, Executive Fashion News & Features Editor. I barely spoke to my husband for the first two days of our summer holiday, because I ploughed through Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss and Jessie Cave’s Sunset while crying into a beer on the beach (both well worth a read). But it...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Ashley Park On Season Two Of Emily in Paris, Asian-American Representation Onscreen, And Being Number One On A Call Sheet

While everyone was quarantining last year, Ashley Park found herself having a breakout moment. Park, who garnered critical acclaim for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway, was reaching a new audience as one of the stars of the addictive Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris. “When our first season came out, it was the height of the pandemic, so we were all separated, didn’t get to celebrate together, and didn’t know if the second season was going to be able to happen,” Park says over the phone from Los Angeles. In tandem with the success of the Netflix series, she landed a recurring role in one of the most popular comedies of the year with Girls5eva as the late fifth member of the ’90s girl group, Ashley. Park, it seemed, was primed for TV stardom.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mos Def
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Jeanette Winterson
Person
Jhumpa Lahiri
Person
Helen Frankenthaler
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Eve Hewson
Literary Hub

The 10 Best Book Reviews of 2021

The older I get, the more I’m interested in critics who play around with form and style. Mixing genres, experimenting with voice and structure, and tapping into personal experience are some of my favorite devices, though I still have a soft spot for the formal limitations of an 800-word newspaper writeup. From longform online essays to crisp perspectives in print, here are my 10 favorite book reviews of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Greg Tate, Influential Critic, Essayist, and Chronicler of the Black Avant-Garde, Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an incisive and influential critic and essayist who focused on matters related to music, art, and other realms of culture, has died at the age of 64. Reports of his passing began circulating online early Tuesday, and his publisher Duke University Press confirmed the news. A cause of death was not immediately available. Tate made his name early on as a studious and stylish writer about music and art for publications including the Village Voice, Vibe, and Spin—as well as ARTnews, for which he wrote a number of essays and reviews dating back to 2017. He was one of...
ENTERTAINMENT
cbslocal.com

Author And Screenwriter Joan Didion Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Didion was a leading figure in the “New Journalism” movement in the 1960’s, a technique centered around the telling of news using narrative storytelling and literary technique.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Television#Chanel#Impeachment#American#The Kit Kat Club
Washington Post

Joan Didion, who chronicled American decadence and hypocrisy, dies at 87

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and ’70s helped reportorial nonfiction acquire the status of an art form, died Dec. 23 at her home in Manhattan. She was 87.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

2005 interview: Joan Didion on her 'Year of Magical Thinking'

In her latest book, Joan Didion writes of running into people she knows who have recently lost a spouse or child. I think particularly about how these people looked when I saw them unexpectedly — on the street, say, or entering a room — during the year or so after the death. What struck me in each instance was how exposed they seemed, how raw.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Surreal TV Show That Rewrote Emily Dickinson’s Story

In Dickinson’s third and final season, the titular poet (played by Hailee Steinfeld) travels forward in time and meets the author Sylvia Plath (Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman). Sylvia, it turns out, has a deep knowledge of her predecessor’s legacy. Apparently, Emily Dickinson lived a “miserable life,” should be considered “the original sad girl,” and, Sylvia whispers scandalously, “was a lesbian.” A strange scene such as this could happen only on Apple TV+’s fantastically surreal cult hit. The show takes an unusual approach to depicting its protagonist’s coming-of-age in the 1800s: Characters speak in Millennial parlance, the soundtrack is populated with today’s hits, and more often than not scenes resemble fever dreams where what’s figurative in Emily’s poems gets depicted literally.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion death: American writer who chronicled social unrest dies aged 87

Acclaimed writer Joan Didion has died of Parkinson’s disease aged 87.The Sacramento-born author died on Thursday (23 December) at her home in Manhattan, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, confirmed to The New York Times. In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honours and are considered modern classics,” read the statement. Didion was an American novelist, memoirist and essayist who launched her career after winning an essay contest that was sponsored by Vogue magazine in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecut.com

Grace Mirabella, Former Vogue Editor, Has Died

Grace Mirabella, the former Vogue editor-in-chief, has died at 92, the New York Times reports. Mirabella began her Vogue career in 1951 as a merchandising assistant. Within three years, she worked her way onto the editorial side. She left to serve as the head of publicity at Simonetta, before eventually returning to Vogue. In the ’60s, she ascended to associate editor-in-chief under Diana Vreeland.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

9 Excellent Fashion TikTok Influencers You Need To Follow Now

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been the year of TikTok. Although the platform might be better known for its viral dance challenges, ingenious beauty hacks, and comedy skits, it’s increasingly becoming a fashion destination. I mean, with content creators setting the style agenda (#CottageCore, anyone?) and being seated front row at shows amongst top international editors, the ever-growing power of the platform is undeniable.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy