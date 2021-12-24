ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Madsen leaves athletic director position

By JJ Briseno
usueasterneagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Madsen said last month that his time as the athletic director at Utah State University Eastern has come to an end. Madsen, a graduate of the College of Eastern Utah (CEU) before it was folded into the Utah State University system, bid his farewell in a Facebook post....

usueasterneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Names Interim President, Athletic Director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Four days removed from losing both their president and athletic director, the University of Louisville has officially appointed interims to both positions. In a special meeting Monday, the UofL Board of Trustees announced that current provost Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez would serve as interim president. The Board also accepted the immediate resignation of president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who last Friday accepted the respective position at Penn State. Bendapudi will serve as a special advisor to Gonzalez.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Norwalk Hour

Retiring athletic director ‘humbled’ to have served Wilton schools

WILTON — After almost a decade at the helm, Athletic Director Chris McDougal will be resigning from his position at the end of this school year, effective June 30. In McDougal’s letter penned to current and prior students, staff and parents, he said he “made this difficult decision after carefully considering what is best for my family at this time. While the pandemic has presented all of us with numerous challenges, the past 20 months have also given me the benefit of a renewed appreciation for the importance of family, health, and time to appreciate them,” he said. “For those reasons, I will be pursuing a variety of opportunities that are more aligned with my family’s needs at this time.”
WILTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Hart
utahutes.com

Utah Lacrosse Announces 2022 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah Lacrosse head coach Andrew McMinn announced the 2022 schedule as the Utes head into their first season as a part of the ASUN Conference. Utah will host four games in Salt Lake City, including its season opener. Utah starts its 2022 campaign against Denver on Saturday, Feb. 5 on Ute Field.
UTAH STATE
usueasterneagle.com

Honoring Lauren

Students at universities throughout Utah, including Utah State in Logan and Utah State Eastern in Price, will walk Friday in memory of Lauren McCluskey, who was murdered three years ago on Oct. 22, 2018 by a man she had briefly dated while attending the University of Utah. The Memorial Walk...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy