Phillipsburg over Immaculata - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Brenna Hezel scored 12 points in Phillipsburg’s 59-39 victory over Immaculata in Somerville. Nilaja Wiltshire had 11 points and Monet Gonda added...

Related
West Morris over Parsippany Hills - Boys ice hockey - Essex Holiday Tournament

Tommy Togno recorded two goals and one assist for West Morris in its 8-1 victory against Parsippany Hills in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Cody Arena in West Orange. Benjamin Willmott and Max Michalski compiled one goal and two assists apiece as Jake Calhoun, Benjamin Barnhill and Nick Dargel scored the other goals for West Morris (6-2). Layton Cummings delivered two assists, Zach Knoph logged one and Phil Togno picked up nine saves in net.
Girls basketball: Murphy, Howell lead Mount St. Dominic past Pope John - Mount Holiday Hoops Festival

Seniors Alexa Murphy and Juliet Howell helped lead Mount St. Dominic to a 64-56 win at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Murphy led Mount St. Dominic with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists for Mount St. Dominic (3-2), which jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Howell finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists while senior Jade Larkin had a strong defensive effort.
Teacher in viral basketball clip is an ex-Rutgers player

She dribbles, takes two steps forward and drains the full-court Hail Mary. And the crowd — her third-grade class — goes wild. In a viral video, a teacher at Holy Trinity School in Washington D.C. knocked down a playground desperation jumper after promising her students hot chocolate if she made it.
