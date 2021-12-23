ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragons: The Nine Realms

By Ashley Moulton
The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Teen, 14 years old Written byDoesItEvenMatter December 24, 2021. 4 stars max because despite only having 6 episodes the animation was a bit lackluster, but...

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Julia Stiles
Ashley Liao
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 5: Fans React to the True Identity of Maya's 'Uncle'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after an inside scoop claimed that it will break the internet. And true to form, Episode 5 didn't disappoint and it definitely delivered fans with a huge dose of shock factor ahead of next week's grand finale.
epicstream.com

Willem Dafoe Agreed to Return as Green Goblin Under One Surprising Condition

Now, that's actually quite impressive. The idea of Willem Dafoe returning to the Marvel universe was once a huge pipe dream but thanks to the MCU exploring the multiverse, his comeback as the Green Goblin was made possible via Spider-Man: No Way Home. Turns out, it didn't take Dafoe a lot of convincing to return to the role but he did make things clear with director Jon Watts and Sony executive Amy Pascal that he'll only return under one surprising condition.
thecurrent-online.com

Echo: What Is Known About The Hawkeye Spin-Off?

Disney + ordered a spin-off series of the as-yet-unreleased Hawkeye show, Echo, a Marvel comic book character. Before talking in detail about this new project, let’s understand when it will release. For the moment, as Variety reveals, it is a series still under development, so it is still early to know a release date. Considering that the mother series from which the Echo spin-off will be based, Hawkeye, only debuted at the end of 2021, it is easy to hypothesize its debut for the course of 2022. For the same year, Disney + also has plans to release Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
GamesRadar+

Marvel teases an "all-out" Avengers vs. Eternals war for its key 2022 event

Every year, Marvel has a big summer event that's the centerpiece of its publishing plans - and this year, it all begins when the Eternals pick a fight with the Avengers. The just-revealed Eternals #10 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić coming March 9 will be the "lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022" according to the publisher, pitting the Eternals against the Avengers.
TheHDRoom

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ on Digital in January, 4K Blu-ray in February

Marvel’s Eternals takes the MCU in a cosmic direction and will be arriving on Digital HD January 12th, the exact same day it will drop on Disney+. Physical format editions including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD are slated for a month later on February 15th. The 4K Ultra...
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
Entertainment Weekly

Superman & Lois season 2 trailer reveals an adversarial Teen Wolf reunion and Clark's glitchy powers

The Kents are not all right in our first look at Superman & Lois season 2. EW is exclusively debuting the first trailer for the CW superhero drama's sophomore season above. The last time we checked in with the titular couple and their kids, they had just defeated Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), and John Henry Irons' (Wolé Parks) daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) crash-landed on Earth-Prime. Despite the somewhat happy ending, it seems as though things won't be getting easier for the Kent family or Irons in the aftermath of season 1.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
The Independent

The Larkins at Christmas review: This isn’t a rural idyll but a dystopia, a Kentish Truman Show in which none of the characters escape

TV’s guileless The Larkins, a new adaptation of HE Bates’s novel The Darling Buds of May, might have been designed with a Christmas special in mind, and this one-off episode was commissioned before the series began in October. This featherlight fantasy vision of rural life in 1950s Kent, with simplistic moral lessons, cracker-standard gags and characters thinner than a paper hat, is well suited to a mixed-ability audience dulled by food and wine. Still, after 70 minutes, you wonder if going to bed might have been preferable.At the start of the action, if that’s the right word, the village...
Gamespot

The Punisher Returns In 2022 With An Army Of Ninjas And A New Skull Logo

After a few years without a solo series, one of Marvel's Punisher is making a comeback in 2022 with a 13-issue prestige format limited series. More dangerous than ever before, Frank Castle finds himself in control of his own personal army of Hand ninjas, leading the cult as the King of Killers. Not just a new status quo for the vigilante, Castle will don a new costume and have access to an even more lethal arsenal of weapons.
