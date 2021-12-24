ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Rockwall 7ers sign Tascosa and Palo Duro alumni to pro basketball contract

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rockwall 7ers in the TBL (The Basketball League) signed two Panhandle athletes to a professional basketball contract, Quinn Taylor and Melvin Baker. The 7ers are coached by Kendrick Bryson. ”Amarillo is a place that no one knows about, but they work super hard here...

