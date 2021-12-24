'Quite OK Image Format' (QOI) coming to a graphics program near you?

Ever lose your mouse cursor? It’s not hard to do when you’ve sitting in front of multiple monitors or perhaps a super-ultrawide or maybe even a monstrous TV — but Microsoft has an amazing keyboard shortcut that can instantly surface your cursor, and I recently found it purely by accident.
EVGA recently pushed out new firmware for its RTX 3080 Ti XC3 graphics card – an update that can potentially be applied to other 3080 Ti models from different card makers, albeit riskily – which resolves a performance issue, but in doing so, also gives crypto-miners a boost.
The Device Manager is one of those tools you’d often use when you run into system issues. It helps you identify unknown devices, update drivers, disable hardware devices, reinstall drivers, and more. If you use the Device Manager a lot in your daily life, it's worth noting So, this...
The Programs and Features tool shows you a complete list of the apps installed on your PC. It helps you change, repair, or uninstall software programs in just a few simple clicks. But what are some of the ways to quickly and easily access this handy feature?. To answer that,...
Nothing beats the feeling of going to an important meeting to present your work on PowerPoint when all of a sudden a faulty HDMI port gives you the gift of a black screen. The only way to see if your system recognizes your HDMI port is by checking if the device plugged into the HDMI port is properly functioning. To do this, look for these immediate signs:
Standard QWERTY keyboards typically include keys for punctuation marks and a small number of special characters. However, there’s a multitude of mathematical, scientific, accent, and other kinds of unique characters and symbols you can use, too. Therefore, some users might wonder how they can add special characters not included on keyboards to documents in Windows 11.
Microsoft’s strict hardware limits for Windows 11 meant millions of PC owners will be stuck on Windows 10 forever — that list also includes MacBooks. Since Windows 11 demands a TPM chip to run and the latest M1 Macs don’t support Boot Camp utility (which has let Mac owners install Windows on their computers for years), it’s not possible to install Microsoft’s new OS on Apple-branded computers. Yet, for the last week, I’ve been running Windows 11 and macOS programs side-by-side on my M1 Mac Mini.
If you own a Dell PC, you might want to be a bit more careful with installing the latest system updates. According to multiple reports on social media, there’s a new BIOS version that could end up wrecking Dell Latitude 5320 and 5520 laptops, the Inspiron 5680 desktop, and even the Alienware Aurora R8.
If your printer is printing random symbols that is a common...
On December 14th, Twitter user Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) — self-proclaimed full-time crypto miner, crypto veteran and advocate for the last four years, and gun supporter — gave his Twitter followers (and really all of Twitter with the use of the #ETH hashtag) a view of the inside of his mining factory. He boasts that all cards in the building are almost all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070s, and that his new facility will house all 170HX cards.
I find this all quite ironic. Last startup I was in, I specifically asked to do a tour of duty in a customer support role (since that's the software we were tasked with improving) but was told by the product manager "Oh, that would be bad use of your time. Your time is too valuable for that." So instead of being able to talk to the users and actually attempt to apply the software to the use cases they were dealing with on a daily basis (and witness their workarounds) I instead had to:
It's a good open source project. It just had a vulnerability that someone found. This is how open source works. There are going to be vulnerabilities in stuff. Since the source code is open, when the fix is committed others are going to notice the change and realize it's a security fix. Inevitably that results in the upgrade wave that we're seeing right now. No amount of government involvement is going to change the reality of what happens when one of these vulnerabilities is discovered. If the government wants to do anything useful, fund an OS bug bounty program for popular open source projects that the government relies upon.
Microsoft has a bunch of potentially-useful Windows 10 and 11 tools available to install. Rather oddly though, they aren't part of the Windows Update system. Instead users must manually download and install the "PowerToys" tools from independent software site GitHub. While that site is generally safe, users can follow the link from Microsoft's powertoys page to make sure they get the latest edition.
It was the last of a breed, end of an era whatever. The next closest thing to be mass produced after the Amigas was the BeBox, and it was really just an off the shelf dev board and the "Geek Port" was just a port provided for hw dev on that board. Awesome case though, I regret trading mine for an Indigo.
When Android 12 One UI 4.0 beta first rolled out for the Galaxy S21 series, we took the firmware for a test run and made a hands-on video talking about more than 60 new features. But, as it turns out, there’s more to One UI 4.0 than meets the eye. And today, a Samsung Community moderator in charge of the My Files app revealed a handful of search engine improvements that got added, rather silently, with the release of One UI 4.0.
Are your desktop icons moving around your home screen and don’t stay at one place? Windows users have reported facing this problem especially after rebooting their computer. So, let’s talk about the causes and their solutions. Table of Contents. Why are My Desktop Icons moving?. Why are My...
If you share a PC with others, creating separate user accounts for each person is a great idea. It's a great way to give everyone some privacy so that users can store their files without worrying about others accessing them. But what if you want to copy files between user...
The Windows File Explorer is a critical file management tool. It always comes in handy when you want to copy, move, or delete the files on your device. But what are the different ways of opening this tool?. In this article, we’ll show you the 9 easy methods for opening...
The Windows Control Panel is a handy feature that makes it easy to configure several system settings. It helps you remove software, disable hardware, control Windows user accounts, and repair several system-related issues. But what do you do in case you’re suddenly unable to access this tool? To resolve that,...
Boost your productivity with additional screen real estate. If you never seem to have enough space on your desktop, a second monitor can make a world of difference. No more switching between tabs or losing windows. You’ll finally have enough screen real estate for all your tasks. Once you have the hardware sorted out, a dual monitor setup is easy to configure. We’ll show you how to set up dual monitors on every major operating system.
