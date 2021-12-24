ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

'Quite OK Image Format' (QOI) coming to a graphics program near you?

By Submitted by Tesseractic
slashdot.org
 2 days ago

Simon Sharwood, of The Register (Biting the hand that feeds IT) writes to...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Device Manager on Windows

The Device Manager is one of those tools you’d often use when you run into system issues. It helps you identify unknown devices, update drivers, disable hardware devices, reinstall drivers, and more. If you use the Device Manager a lot in your daily life, it's worth noting So, this...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Open the Windows Programs and Features Tool

The Programs and Features tool shows you a complete list of the apps installed on your PC. It helps you change, repair, or uninstall software programs in just a few simple clicks. But what are some of the ways to quickly and easily access this handy feature?. To answer that,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qoi#Github
technewstoday.com

HDMI Port Not Working on PC: 8 Ways to Fix

Nothing beats the feeling of going to an important meeting to present your work on PowerPoint when all of a sudden a faulty HDMI port gives you the gift of a black screen. The only way to see if your system recognizes your HDMI port is by checking if the device plugged into the HDMI port is properly functioning. To do this, look for these immediate signs:
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Add Special Characters to Documents in Windows 11

Standard QWERTY keyboards typically include keys for punctuation marks and a small number of special characters. However, there’s a multitude of mathematical, scientific, accent, and other kinds of unique characters and symbols you can use, too. Therefore, some users might wonder how they can add special characters not included on keyboards to documents in Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

I ran Windows 11 on an M1 Mac: Here’s my experience

Microsoft’s strict hardware limits for Windows 11 meant millions of PC owners will be stuck on Windows 10 forever — that list also includes MacBooks. Since Windows 11 demands a TPM chip to run and the latest M1 Macs don’t support Boot Camp utility (which has let Mac owners install Windows on their computers for years), it’s not possible to install Microsoft’s new OS on Apple-branded computers. Yet, for the last week, I’ve been running Windows 11 and macOS programs side-by-side on my M1 Mac Mini.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
windowsreport.com

My HP laser printer printing gibberish: Try these solutions

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: March 2021. If your printer is printing random symbols that is a common...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Twitter user releases video showcasing mining factory with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder’s Edition GPUs sold on the “back end”

On December 14th, Twitter user Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) — self-proclaimed full-time crypto miner, crypto veteran and advocate for the last four years, and gun supporter — gave his Twitter followers (and really all of Twitter with the use of the #ETH hashtag) a view of the inside of his mining factory. He boasts that all cards in the building are almost all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070s, and that his new facility will house all 170HX cards.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

DoorDash Will Require All Employees To Deliver Goods or Perform Other Gigs

I find this all quite ironic. Last startup I was in, I specifically asked to do a tour of duty in a customer support role (since that's the software we were tasked with improving) but was told by the product manager "Oh, that would be bad use of your time. Your time is too valuable for that." So instead of being able to talk to the users and actually attempt to apply the software to the use cases they were dealing with on a daily basis (and witness their workarounds) I instead had to:
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

White House Enlists Software Industry To Improve Open-Source Security

It's a good open source project. It just had a vulnerability that someone found. This is how open source works. There are going to be vulnerabilities in stuff. Since the source code is open, when the fix is committed others are going to notice the change and realize it's a security fix. Inevitably that results in the upgrade wave that we're seeing right now. No amount of government involvement is going to change the reality of what happens when one of these vulnerabilities is discovered. If the government wants to do anything useful, fund an OS bug bounty program for popular open source projects that the government relies upon.
SOFTWARE
Infopackets

Microsoft 'PowerTools' Make Windows Easier

Microsoft has a bunch of potentially-useful Windows 10 and 11 tools available to install. Rather oddly though, they aren't part of the Windows Update system. Instead users must manually download and install the "PowerToys" tools from independent software site GitHub. While that site is generally safe, users can follow the link from Microsoft's powertoys page to make sure they get the latest edition.
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

AmigaOS 4.1 SDK 53.34 and AmigaOS 3.2.1 Available Now

It was the last of a breed, end of an era whatever. The next closest thing to be mass produced after the Amigas was the BeBox, and it was really just an off the shelf dev board and the "Geek Port" was just a port provided for hw dev on that board. Awesome case though, I regret trading mine for an Indigo.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Did you know? My Files in One UI 4.0 has an improved file search engine

When Android 12 One UI 4.0 beta first rolled out for the Galaxy S21 series, we took the firmware for a test run and made a hands-on video talking about more than 60 new features. But, as it turns out, there’s more to One UI 4.0 than meets the eye. And today, a Samsung Community moderator in charge of the My Files app revealed a handful of search engine improvements that got added, rather silently, with the release of One UI 4.0.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Lock Your Desktop Icons Quickly?

Are your desktop icons moving around your home screen and don’t stay at one place? Windows users have reported facing this problem especially after rebooting their computer. So, let’s talk about the causes and their solutions. Table of Contents. Why are My Desktop Icons moving?. Why are My...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Copy Files Between Different User Accounts on Windows 10

If you share a PC with others, creating separate user accounts for each person is a great idea. It's a great way to give everyone some privacy so that users can store their files without worrying about others accessing them. But what if you want to copy files between user...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Windows File Explorer

The Windows File Explorer is a critical file management tool. It always comes in handy when you want to copy, move, or delete the files on your device. But what are the different ways of opening this tool?. In this article, we’ll show you the 9 easy methods for opening...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Open the Control Panel in Windows

The Windows Control Panel is a handy feature that makes it easy to configure several system settings. It helps you remove software, disable hardware, control Windows user accounts, and repair several system-related issues. But what do you do in case you’re suddenly unable to access this tool? To resolve that,...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to set up dual monitors on your desktop PC

Boost your productivity with additional screen real estate. If you never seem to have enough space on your desktop, a second monitor can make a world of difference. No more switching between tabs or losing windows. You’ll finally have enough screen real estate for all your tasks. Once you have the hardware sorted out, a dual monitor setup is easy to configure. We’ll show you how to set up dual monitors on every major operating system.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy