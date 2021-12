My dad has been baking holiday Chex mix since I can remember. Along with our Christmas gifts is always a festive tin full of the savory snack topped with a bow. He still makes his delicious version, but I’ve started making it as well. With five kids between my boyfriend and me, I typically end up making at least three batches per season and that doesn’t count what we make for gifts. Below is a quick traditional party mix recipe. You can get creative with additional ingredients, but I like to keep it simple.

