A recipe for tasty Christmas soup

What's Christmas without some festive sweets? When it comes to getting into the full holiday spirit, there's nothing like some delicious Christmas desserts to remind you of the magic of the season. There's of course the all-essential Christmas cookies to eat by the fire, and some people (including us!) can never resist a great eggnog recipe — but don't forget about all the scrumptious Christmas candy, either! We've got your basic candy cane you can buy anywhere, obviously, but there's also some incredibly indulgent recipes you can bake at home, from peppermint bark to even eggnog truffles. Because why wouldn't you want to go all-out on the most wonderful time of the year?

RECIPES ・ 19 DAYS AGO