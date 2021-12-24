ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Christmas from The News

Alpena News
 2 days ago

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you...

www.thealpenanews.com

sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
momjunction.com

11 Festive Baby Girl Names Inspired By Christmas

The festive season is here, and in less than a week, it’ll be Christmas! That’s right, your most awaited holiday is just around the corner, and there’s joy and excitement in the air. More so, if you’re expecting parents waiting in anticipation and eagerness for your little one. If you’re a Christmas enthusiast like us, you can make the best of it by giving your baby a name that captures the Christmas spirit in more ways than one. If you’re looking for a sweet-sounding name for your baby girl that rings with festivity, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of eleven festive baby girl names inspired by Christmas:
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
houstoncitybook.com

In Mourning Her Dad’s Recent Passing, Holthouse Finds Joyful Christmastime Signs of God’s Grace

A COUPLE OF months ago, a friend recommended an interesting book that she had just finished titled Signs. It’s a collection of stories that speak to the universe’s capacity for magical moments and how to recognize the life-changing messages from the Other Side. Having been raised a Roman Catholic, I would tend to refer to that other side as Heaven.
RELIGION
Alpena News

A Christmas column: Gizmos, gasps, and Christmas joy

ALPENA — My kids grew up hearing a lot of “No.”. Frugal by necessity and stubborn by habit, as a young mom I bucked against buying the toys hawked on TV or caving to the everyone-else-has-one mentality. It’s not that I deprived my kiddos of gifts entirely. I...
ALPENA, MI
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
Vice

It’s OK to Have a Shit Christmas

Maybe you're one of those people who’s a self-styled, unironic Christmas lover. “Is it okay to put your tree up in November ha ha” you message everyone every year without fail, before posting a meme about how you've still got trauma from when Emma Thompson opened the Joni Mitchell CD in Love Actually. Come December, you’re the one diligently organising “friend Christmas”, followed by “flat Christmas” and “mini work Christmas” –and you’re the one making sure everyone wears their paper crowns “or it won't be fun, guys”.
HALLOWEEN
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

‘I was lost in a world of crystal skulls’: readers on the books they got for Christmas

What a festive joy it has been to read about the books you remember getting for Christmas – and also to see how many of you, like me, adored Kaye Webb’s I Like This Poem. Whether it was the Rupert annuals received yearly by LancsLionheart, or the boxed set of Roald Dahl’s children’s books which auspom started on Christmas Day and worked through over the rest of the holidays, it just goes to show that there’s nothing better to find under the tree than a book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

