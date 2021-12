The coronavirus seems to really hate the holidays. Within the past week, the omicron variant, which accounted for less than 1 percent of new US cases in early December, has spread rapidly across the country to become the dominant Covid-19 strain. Schools and college campuses have suddenly shut down, and sports leagues, namely the NFL and the NBA, are delaying games as more and more players test positive. Omicron seems to be responsible for a record level of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, and things are beginning to look a lot like the Covid-filled Christmas of yesteryear.

