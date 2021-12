The Atlanta Hawks are one of the many teams around the NBA to be hit hard with COVID-19. All-Star point guard Trae Young was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols Sunday morning. He was next in the long line of NBA superstars to enter the league’s protocols. He is joined by Nets’ James Harden, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bulls’ Zach Lavine, Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, among many others.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO