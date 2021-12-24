ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

By Junko Ogura, Jessie Yeung
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japan will not send any senior officials or Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the government said Friday -- but stopped short of calling the decision a diplomatic...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Intel apologizes in China after backlash over Xinjiang statement

Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
ECONOMY
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
CNN

Fees for US passports are about to pop way up

On December 27, the fee for a US passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers, the US State Department has announced. There are several personal factors that go into the cost calculation -- including the type of passport you want, whether you're renewing or getting your first one, and how fast you need it.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Trudeau says China 'playing' democracies against each other

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a year-end interview with local media said Western democracies must stand together against a China he says has been "playing us off each other." "We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can't, you know, play the angles and divide us one against the other," he told Global Television in an interview that aired late Saturday. The prime minister described Western powers competing for access to China's market -- using as an example sales of Canadian versus Australian beef to China's rising middle class -- and allowing Beijing to often dictate the terms. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market competitive way," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- China has replaced the head of the Xinjiang region associated with alleged human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims. Ma Xingrui, governor of the Guangdong province, was appointed to replace incumbent Chen Quanguo as the Communist Party chief for the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, Bloomberg and The Guardian reported, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Cabinet#Asian#Muslim#Uyghurs
Reuters

Olympics China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the...
SPORTS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Trudeau says western countries need to stand together against China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implored the West to stand together against China, arguing that country's communist leadership has often been "playing" Western countries against each other. "We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can't play the angles and divide us one...
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

China opposes Japanese decision to release nuclear-contaminated water into sea

Beijing [China], December 23 (ANI): China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan's unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to "rescind the wrong decision". The remarks by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian come in the wake of a media report that...
CHINA
Ars Technica

Intel apologizes for banning use of components from Xinjiang

Intel has apologized for a ban on using components from Xinjiang in response to attacks from Chinese nationalist media over the policy, becoming the latest multinational to become embroiled in China’s battle with the US over human rights issues. The episode quickly became one of the most talked-about topics...
ECONOMY
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority. The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions. But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

CNN

786K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy