Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
On December 27, the fee for a US passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers, the US State Department has announced. There are several personal factors that go into the cost calculation -- including the type of passport you want, whether you're renewing or getting your first one, and how fast you need it.
Trudeau said China is using "coercive diplomacy" and "playing" Western nations against each other. He said China has been taking advantage of "competition among friends" for its rising middle class. The West should put up a more united front so that China "can't play the angles and divide us," he...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a year-end interview with local media said Western democracies must stand together against a China he says has been "playing us off each other."
"We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can't, you know, play the angles and divide us one against the other," he told Global Television in an interview that aired late Saturday.
The prime minister described Western powers competing for access to China's market -- using as an example sales of Canadian versus Australian beef to China's rising middle class -- and allowing Beijing to often dictate the terms.
"We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market competitive way," he said.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- China has replaced the head of the Xinjiang region associated with alleged human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims. Ma Xingrui, governor of the Guangdong province, was appointed to replace incumbent Chen Quanguo as the Communist Party chief for the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, Bloomberg and The Guardian reported, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency.
TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Central Japan's Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said on Sunday. The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad, while the...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the...
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
China has proposed some stricter rules for companies to list overseas, though there is no ban on listing overseas. The draft rules were published by China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") on its website. Companies with a VIE structure will still be able to list overseas after they file with the CSRC.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implored the West to stand together against China, arguing that country's communist leadership has often been "playing" Western countries against each other. "We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can't play the angles and divide us one...
China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government on Friday approved record defence spending, with a 10th straight annual increase in 2022, against a backdrop of China’s rapid military expansion and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes. The budget for the fiscal year starting April 1...
China will send police officers to the Solomon Islands to help train its police force, the Pacific island nation says, after rioting last month sparked by the country’s 2019 switch of diplomatic relations to Beijing from Taiwan. The unrest, in which dozens of buildings were burnt down, arose after...
Beijing [China], December 23 (ANI): China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan's unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to "rescind the wrong decision". The remarks by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian come in the wake of a media report that...
Intel has issued an apology to partners and customers in China after it told local suppliers it would not be using labor or goods sourced from the country’s Xinjiang region. The company has deleted the statement that resulted in the original backlash. International trade with Xinjiang is restricted by...
Intel has apologized for a ban on using components from Xinjiang in response to attacks from Chinese nationalist media over the policy, becoming the latest multinational to become embroiled in China’s battle with the US over human rights issues. The episode quickly became one of the most talked-about topics...
Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority.
The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions.
But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
Comments / 0