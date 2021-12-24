ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Screenings - Dec. 24

By L. Kent Wolgamott
Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

American Underdog. This biopic about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) A Journal for Jordan. This Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as...

journalstar.com

ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
coolcleveland.com

Akron Civic Theatre Screens Free Holiday Movies

Gorge yourself on holiday movies (and the stunning interior) at the Akron Civic Theatre when it hosts a free double hit of Christmas films. At 2pm, it’ll be showing Elf, the 2003 about a human man raised by Santa’s elves who goes in search of his real family. But get there early: at 1:30pm, there’ll be a carol sing-along accompanied by the Akron Civic’s organist and free popcorn.
AKRON, OH
WFMY NEWS2

Holiday classics on the big screen!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Theatre realizes that movies just aren't the same unless they are in a theater. That's why they continue their holiday ritual of showing us the classics in a classic theater. "We are thrilled to be back in person this year," said Marketing director Meghan...
GREENSBORO, NC
coronadonewsca.com

Tracy, Hepburn And Poitier To Illuminate The Big Screen Dec. 15

Coronado Island Film Festival will wrap its 2021 Classic Movie series with the 1967 thought-provoker, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” starring Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Houghton, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the film will screen at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 (includes complimentary wine) and may be obtained at coronadofilmfest.com or at the door (cash only, exact change please).
CORONADO, CA
hwchronicle.com

Student hosts film screening

Lombard said the screening was a success and allowed him to share his passion for filmmaking with friends and classmates. “The screening went really well,” Lombard said. “There was a good turnout, and it had a really good reception. I was just super excited to show my film to my peers and share this side of myself which I feel I haven’t really shared these past two years at [the school].”
EDUCATION
Fairfax Times

Bringing the magic from the page to the screen

Witness Neil Goldberg’s film production debut, “Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance”. Following the second major year of the Coronavirus pandemic, live entertainment begins to see the light of day once again. However, for many military families, in-person entertainment can still be just as difficult to find as it can be to produce in the post-Covid world.
MOVIES
KTAR.com

Advance Screening: The Matrix Resurrections

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Enter below for your chance to...
MOVIES
WTRF- 7News

‘How to Tie a Tie’ actors getting screened before the big screen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Film officially starts rolling Tuesday for the locally produced movie ‘How To Tie A Tie.’ But, there’s one last step before actors can take to the screen. Everyone must have a negative COVID test before stepping onto set. ‘How to Tie a Tie’ Director Shawn Holmes is hiring professional actors from the ‘Screen Actors Guild.’  This union requires actors across the country to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Kankakee Daily Journal

Bourbonnais library hosting doc screening

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Bourbonnais Public Library — at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais — will be hosting a screening of the documentary “More Than a Word.”. According to a news release, the documentary is described as, “An exploration of Native American-based mascots,...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

Cinema Capitol screens ‘C’mon, C’mon’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “C’mon, C’mon” from Friday, Dec. 17, through Monday, Dec. 20. Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.
MOVIES
PremiumBeat.com

Find Inspiration Beyond the Big Screen

Filmmakers can draw inspiration from a number of sources. Check out these recommendations to broaden your horizons. In Stephen King’s book On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, which is part biography and part reference book for aspiring writers, he says, “If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There’s no way around these two things that I’m aware of, no shortcut.”
MOVIES
yoursun.com

Could an on-screen holiday romance become true love off screen?

“Sometimes, she wondered if Gingerbread Falls was an idyllic town inside a snow globe. Every so often someone gave it a good shake to watch the fluffy romantic snow drift around the people who inhabited the town.”. From sleigh bells to snow globes, actress Carrie Murray has appeared in a...
MOVIES
Sedona.Biz

Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30

Sedona AZ (December 16, 2021) – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “The Lost Daughter” showing for a limited time: Dec. 26-30. “The Lost Daughter” is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Olivia Colman and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal. [...] The post Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC

