The Memphis Grizzlies have now played 33 games, almost half their season schedule. They have a winning record, are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture, and boast a roster that from top to bottom may be the very best in the entire NBA. These are all things that should not be collectively the case for a team technically in the third year of their rebuild from the Grit and Grind Era, but Ja Morant and company have overachieved almost constantly since 2019. That process has continued so far, and even with fair concerns about regression/non-linear progress due to moving on from key players like Grayson Allen and especially Jonas Valanciunas, the team appears to continue to march onward and upward.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO